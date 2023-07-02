SIOUX CITY — The rain held off. For a while.

Through about the first four hours of Saturday in the Park 2023, the 30 percent chance of rain forecast by the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls didn't materialize.

But, while Sioux City native Dane Louis was playing a homecoming set of country rock, rain finally came pouring down on the thousands of spectators.

While some scrambled and sought cover, others stayed put right where they were. In about 30 minutes, the precipitation tapered off.

"You know we weathered the rain. He even flipped his chair for cover," Cherokee resident Rose Beasley said about her husband Pat, who said she's been going to Saturday in the Park with for 15 years.

When the day began for the 33rd annual, one-day, free music festival, the lower bowl of the Main Stage at Grandview Park had plenty of people hunkered down in lawn chairs, ready for whatever came.

As has been the custom for the previous 32 iterations of Saturday in the Park, Sioux City resident Phil Claeys strode out on the Grandview Park Bandshell to deliver a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" just before the first band performed. Sporting American flag shorts, Claeys reminded early-day attendees to look out toward the flags flapping the breeze off in the distance.

Stay local

Many of the the early-in-the-day acts for the 33rd Saturday in the Park were of a local flavor.

Around 12:15 p.m., the Le Mars, Iowa-based progressive rock band Winter Wayfarer took to the stage.

Collin Hop, the group's 27-year old lead singer who's inspired by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd, joked about his vintage guitar amp being on fire and promised festivalgoers a slate of brand new songs. The tunes the five piece delivered ranged from almost spiky punk rock songs to foreboding ballads.

"There's nothing to lose," Hop warbled at one point before a short bass guitar solo took hold.

The band's performance was impassioned enough that they got a standing ovation from those closest to the stage.

Across the park, on the Abe Stage, the Sioux City hip hop collective 7$quad got going at 1 p.m. Rolling with four rappers and a DJ, the group flitted from bruising tracks about how they're not to be messed with to groove-heavy songs about kicking back and indulging in an illicit substance or two.

In a kind of reflection on their presence onstage for the city's biggest one-day festival, the group bragged at one point about clawing their way up from the bottom.

To the left of the Abe Stage were food vendors offering fare such as shaved ice, roasted corn and gyros from Sioux City's Greek 2 Me.

The selections near the Main Stage were even greater in number and included kettle corn, fried cheese curds, Indian tacos, corn dogs, barbecue, pizza and local Iowa beers.

Along the road linking the two was the Art Alley which gave those in attendance the chance to browse minerals to buy, pick up a bucket hat to block out the sun or get a shiatsu massage. If that didn't pique people's interests, they also had the option to check out a petting zoo or take their kids to a bouncing zone.

Nebraska indie pop rock band Sand played a show on the Main Stage that was markedly different from the early booms brought by the Abe Stage acts. The group's lead singer, Sandy Irwin, took time out to tell people to take care of one another and sang about the molecules in everyone's bodies being of a piece with the cosmos.

The folk-inflected Sioux City punk rock group Banana Cramps brought a similar spirit during their time on the Abe Stage, albeit with a bit more headbanging. In between songs, bandmembers joked about smelling clove cigarettes and said "good for you" when an audience member sarcastically declared they'd never been in love.

They were followed up on the stage by Sioux City hip hop artist Gifo, who began by reveling in the fact that he'd made it to place in his life that he was able to perform for a hometown crowd at Saturday in the Park.

"I might not be rich but I'm living the dream," Gifo rapped over one of his smooth trap rap beats.

Return engagements

Across the park, at the Main Stage, T. Wilson King and the Snakecharmers, a band rooted in the blues, made a return appearance to Grandview Park. Festival organizers made sure to note that King, an Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee, had performed at the inaugural Saturday in the Park in 1991.

Dane Louis made a return of a different kind to the Main Stage.

Two years ago, the dirt-kicking country rocker from Sioux City left town for Nashville. When looking across a crowd of more than a thousand people, Louis remarked that it felt "damn good" to be back.

He then treated listeners to a setlist that made room for a cover of the song "One Headlight" by the Wallflowers and a performance dedicated to his bass player's young son who watched from the crowd. Another heart-rending number went out to relatives of Louis who dealt with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Later Louis invited the crowd to catch him playing an encore set at the Marquee. The offer came with a stipulation though.

"If you livers can handle it," he joked.

When the rain finally did come, Louis just kept on playing.

"Besides the rain, things have been going well so far," said Amy Berntson, who's been coming since the flagship festival in 1991. "It's a gorgeous day."

Throughout the day, the temperature never got much above 80 degrees. With the weather being more seasonable this year, compared to 2022 when temperatures pushed above 90 degrees, Sioux City Fire Rescue's John Nelson and Joe Rodriguez said there weren't many issues with people getting dehydrated or passing out.

"Only a few mild injuries, just some minor cuts and bruises," they said.

Saturday in the Park co-founder Dave Bernstein agreed.

"It's been pretty chill up here," he said about what he'd seen from the Main Stage area. "We lost about a half hour to get everything dried out ... We should be back on schedule coming up pretty quick."

Though he didn't have an exact attendance total, Bernstein said he was impressed by how many stuck it out through the rain.

"Even after the rain, I looked out and was shocked about how many people were still here even after the rain. It's amazing. Music fans are really resilient."

Fish, War and other things

Appropriately enough, the subsequent artist on the Main Stage, after the rain, was Kansas City's own Samantha Fish. The blues-rock revivalist was joined by country guitarist Jesse Dayton. Their band began with a cover of MC5 and then muscled their way through a dozen-plus songs.

Staying in that vein, husband and-wife-led act War and Treaty offered up their blend of soul, country and R&B to the growing crowd.

Set to follow them on the Main Stage were R&B legends Earth, Wind and Fire who have been playing since the 1960s and are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees.

Berntson said the group was who she was most excited to see.

"We're thankful they can do that. We're thankful for the experience. It's just really nice to do this for the community."

