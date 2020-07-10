The stories that mattered in Siouxland this week

Multiple Sioux City residents alleged misconduct by officers and asked why body cameras, which the city has considered for several years, were not ubiquitous among Sioux City Police Department officers. City Manager Bob Padmore said the City Council will receive a proposal for body cameras this summer.

Derogatory chants often didn't bother Anny Mulgae, who graduated from Storm Lake High School this spring. But one incident last winter got to her. She and Storm Lake superintendent Stacey Cole told Nick Hytrek about racism, why it's an important topic of conversation and what the district can do about it. Last month, Cole took to social media to share an incident where people driving by a softball field yelled a slur at the Storm Lake delegation.