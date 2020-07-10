The stories that mattered in Siouxland this week

Happy Friday. Here's a rundown of the biggest stories from Sioux City and beyond in the past week.
Woodbury County voters filled an open seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Republican Justin Wright, who was making his first run for elected office, defeated Tim Kacena, the Democratic nominee and a state representative, in Tuesday's election. Wright will fill the seat vacated by Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January over issues of his residency.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a large share of voters cast absentee ballots. But because the election was delayed from a previously scheduled April date and the June primaries were nestled between, some confused voters showed up to polling sites only to be told they had cast mail ballots, Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill said.
Discussions of police practices, race and body cameras converged at city council.
Multiple Sioux City residents alleged misconduct by officers and asked why body cameras, which the city has considered for several years, were not ubiquitous among Sioux City Police Department officers. City Manager Bob Padmore said the City Council will receive a proposal for body cameras this summer.
Sharing her story: A recent high school graduate from Storm Lake talked about the effect of hearing racist language.
Derogatory chants often didn't bother Anny Mulgae, who graduated from Storm Lake High School this spring. But one incident last winter got to her. She and Storm Lake superintendent Stacey Cole told Nick Hytrek about racism, why it's an important topic of conversation and what the district can do about it. Last month, Cole took to social media to share an incident where people driving by a softball field yelled a slur at the Storm Lake delegation.
The coronavirus remains present.
The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Siouxland is far below its mid-spring peak. Still, Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska counties recorded more deaths this week, and some worrying signs are cropping up in virus data across Iowa. At the healthcare level, MercyOne said it would cut its staff size because of financial challenges caused by the pandemic.
The mayor of one eastern Iowa city ordered masks to be worn, only for protesters to shut down a press conference about the measure and for state officials to say that local leaders didn't have the authority to issue such a mandate.
One line of business that has seen a major uptick in activity this year: hot tub and swimming pool sales. And we published databases of Iowa and Nebraska companies who received loans of at least $150,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Here's our updated coronavirus case counter.
In sports: Metro area high schools announced personnel moves, and the Iowa baseball and softball seasons rolled on.
Jeff Squier started as activities director for South Sioux City, a conveniently timed opening after his wife became Morningside's volleyball coach. Sioux City North has David Den Herder, most recently an assistant at Le Mars, leading its boys basketball program.
Here's game coverage from Bishop Heelan-Sioux City East baseball, Le Mars-Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball and Gehlen Catholic-Remsen St. Mary's softball. But some of the biggest news came off the field: a Heelan baseball player tested positive for COVID-19.
From entertainment: We looked back at the recent and historical past.
The music icon Charlie Daniels died this week at age 83. Here's our photo gallery from his visit to Sioux City's Battery Park venue last summer.
And you've probably heard about the screen version of "Hamilton." If you're still debating whether to watch, Bruce Miller can guide you to an answer.
Click through for a look at the 10 most popular stories -- leading up to the most popular -- from the past seven days on siouxcityjournal.com. Have a great weekend.
