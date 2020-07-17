The stories that mattered in Siouxland this week

Happy Friday. Here's a rundown of the biggest stories from Sioux City and beyond in the past week.
Statewide news about COVID-19 was fast and furious.
As cases spike across Iowa, an unpublished White House report called for mask mandates in 47 counties -- including Woodbury, Plymouth and Sioux -- and the closure of bars and gyms in some of the hardest-hit counties. Earlier in the week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would not mandate masks in the state and that "I trust Iowans. I believe in Iowans."
The governor also said that "everybody back to school" should be the state's goal for education in the fall. And she urged residents to "step up" their efforts to combat the coronavirus, asking them to voluntarily wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Debate also raged over testing: State auditor Rob Sand said the reporting process for Test Iowa takes unnecessary risks and is illegal. Reynolds and the attorney general's office pushed back on the allegations.
In Sioux City, one sports team returned to action after a player contracted the virus as one shut down its season early.
Bishop Heelan had suspended its baseball season last week after a player had tested positive for the coronavirus, but resumed play this week. The school's softball team called off its season after a player tested positive, because that player had closer contact with teammates than the baseball player.
The contact tracing used to determine that the baseball season could resume may be key to fall sports, sports editor Justin Rust writes.
In memoriam: We paid tribute to the creator of the "Magic School Bus" series, who lived the last several years of her life in Sioux City.
Joanna Cole authored more than 250 children's books, including the wildly popular children's science series. She moved to Sioux City in 2014; she died Sunday at age 75.
We also looked back at the life of the prominent Sioux City philanthropist Ginny Peterson, who died at 88 on Monday.
Fireworks are still a hot topic of discussion.
After residents raised concern at this week's Sioux City Council meeting about the discharge of fireworks outside the two-day legal window around the Fourth of July, the council said it will be reviewing the ordinance. Resident complaints about discharges in June skyrocketed from past years.
One new Woodbury County official was seated, and candidates for other offices could be named soon.
A week after winning election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Justin Wright took office -- after an eventful day. And Jeremy Taylor, who resigned the seat now filled by Wright, could seek nomination to another seat on the board at a Republican convention next week. The convention will designate possible nominees for auditor and one supervisors seat, for which no GOP candidates filed during the regular filing period.
Elsewhere in political news, the candidates for Iowa's 4th congressional seat raised a combined $1 million in the second quarter of 2020. J.D. Scholten, the Democrat, raised slightly more than Republican Randy Feenstra.
In sports: It's playoff time for high school baseball and softball in Iowa.
After abbreviated regular seasons, the state tournaments are approaching. Here's our game coverage from East-West softball, Hinton-Westwood baseball and Gehlen Catholic-Kingsley Pierson softball.
From entertainment: We have movie news.
An actor in "The Mandalorian," the Disney+ hit, will appear in Sioux City this weekend. We spoke with him ahead of his visit.
Looking for something to watch this weekend? Consider "Palm Springs," Bruce Miller writes.
