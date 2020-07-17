The stories that mattered in Siouxland this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Happy Friday. Here's a rundown of the biggest stories from Sioux City and beyond in the past week.

Statewide news about COVID-19 was fast and furious.

As cases spike across Iowa, an unpublished White House report called for mask mandates in 47 counties -- including Woodbury, Plymouth and Sioux -- and the closure of bars and gyms in some of the hardest-hit counties. Earlier in the week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would not mandate masks in the state and that "I trust Iowans. I believe in Iowans."