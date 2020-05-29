Theaters find ways to adapt to changing times

SIOUX CITY --Siouxland's theaters aren't dead. They're just adapting.
Many of Siouxland's theater companies have canceled many of their performances for the rest of their seasons. However, they are reaching out to the community with online resources or productions.
Companies such as the NewStagePlayers, LAMB Theatre, the Sioux City Community Theatre, and the Okoboji Summer Theatre are among the "regrouping" companies.
Tim Hess, a member of the NewStagePlayers, said it has an online presence and have done some social activities for its Penguin Project artists since they were unable to do a full musical production.
Hess said officials did talk about possibly doing live performances online in the future, but at the moment, they are just doing the social activities online.
"The frustration and difficulty there is we don't know where the finish line is," he said. "Yes, we have a plan, we know we have to replace some income. We know we're not going to be able to do a full-blown musical. We've got a couple of ideas of things to do once we are able to get people back in our building."
Diana and Russ Wooley from LAMB Theatre, said they are regrouping and trying new things. Two and a half shows were suspended, which canceled the rest of the announced season. But LAMB performers will present a comedy, "Couples," on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. May 29 and 30.
The show, by playwright Sean Grennan, was written for online performances. It follows couples sharing their thoughts, trials and tribulations at an online group therapy session.
"This will be with us for a while," Russ Wooley said of the pandemic. Online work "is certainly not going to replace live theater. I know all of us, my actors, and our students, wanted to do something."
Diana Wooley, meanwhile, is working on a youth show, "The Show Must Go On," that will also be streamed.
Students will film themselves and send in the videos. Diana Wooley will then take the finished product and stick them together and post it onto YouTube.
"Our plan right now is to open our 41st season in September," Russ Wooley said. "I think they'll be some changes. We're going to limit the number of seats for each performance. We will make sure some seats will be marked not available, so (theatergoers) can spread out."
Rick Myers, president at the Sioux City Community Theatre, said it had to cancel its last two shows of the season, "Too Late" and "The Little Mermaid." Both were moved to the next season.
Myers is hopeful the theater will restart in September.
"We are keeping ourselves visible online, on social media," Myers said. "We did a live radio show on YouTube and Facebook. And we may be doing that because we got a lot of positive feedback. Because people miss the theatre."
Myers said old-time radio dramas could be offered Sunday nights.
"We just want to put something out there that the public could be a part of," he said.
Myers said the board will do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe.
Ruth Ann Burke, director at the Okoboji Summer Theatre, said that while the summer performances were cancelled, they will still give the Stephens College students a chance to perform and be on track for graduation.
Some will do virtual performances while others will wait until summer 2021.
"We're looking at teaming (the theater's) artistic choreographers and directors with students to create one-person performances," Burke said.
"We are impressed and inspired by the tenacity and commitment of our students," instructor Jennifer Hemphill added. "Even in these challenging times, I have no doubt that our students will continue to accomplish great things. We look forward to returning to Okoboji in the Summer of 2021 and are grateful to the unwavering support of the Okoboji community."
Burke said they hope to be still able to perform the shows they had lined up for this summer next year.
"We'll take a closer look at that and see if there's any shows we want to adjust," Burke said. "Or if we want to change any of the shows based on the size of the student class that would be coming in."
