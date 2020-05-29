Theaters find ways to adapt to changing times

The show, by playwright Sean Grennan, was written for online performances. It follows couples sharing their thoughts, trials and tribulations at an online group therapy session.

"This will be with us for a while," Russ Wooley said of the pandemic. Online work "is certainly not going to replace live theater. I know all of us, my actors, and our students, wanted to do something."

Diana Wooley, meanwhile, is working on a youth show, "The Show Must Go On," that will also be streamed.

Students will film themselves and send in the videos. Diana Wooley will then take the finished product and stick them together and post it onto YouTube.

"Our plan right now is to open our 41st season in September," Russ Wooley said. "I think they'll be some changes. We're going to limit the number of seats for each performance. We will make sure some seats will be marked not available, so (theatergoers) can spread out."

Rick Myers, president at the Sioux City Community Theatre, said it had to cancel its last two shows of the season, "Too Late" and "The Little Mermaid." Both were moved to the next season.

Myers is hopeful the theater will restart in September.