Thirty-one Siouxland-area players named to IHSBCA All-State baseball teams

The games have been played, and the state championship trophies have been handed out. Iowa's baseball season is over.
But before we all put away our summer shorts, grab our heavy winter overcoats, and turn our attention to the upcoming high school football season, there is one last piece of summer to grab hold of.
On Tuesday, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2021 All-State Baseball list, and plenty of players were recognized for their feats on the diamond this season.
Here are the Siouxland representatives in the 2021 IHSBCA All-State teams.
Class 4A
Second Team
Drew Benson, Junior, West: Benson led the Wolverines in hitting with a .420 batting average, a .517 on base percentage (OBP), and a .600 slugging percentage, with 13 base hits, and a team-high 23 RBIs. As a pitcher, Benson put up a 2.93 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP over 43 innings.
Cael Boever, Senior, East: Boever was a dominant player for the Black Raiders this season as both a pitcher and a hitter. At the plate, Boever hit .435, with a .577 OBP, and a .748 slugging percentage with seven homers and 42 RBIs, while leading the team on the mound with a 0.48 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings. Boever was also successful on 27 of 29 stolen bases.
Cam Riemer, Senior, East: Riemer was another standout player for East baseball, hitting .415, with an OBP of .547, and a .699 slugging mark, with five homers, 33 RBIs, and a team-high 22 extra base hits, with 27 stolen bases. Riemer also pitched 39 2/3 innings for East, and had a 3.35 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP.
Third Team
Terrick Thompson, Senior, East: The speedy center fielder swiped 22 bases for the Black Raiders, while putting up a .361 batting average and .456 OBP, while driving in 30 runs and pitching his way to a 1.98 ERA. In the field, Thompson had only one error all year.
Evan Helvig, Senior, North: Helvig had an outstanding year at the plate for the Stars, with a .474 batting average, a .559 OBP, a .905 slugging percentage, and 10 homers with 40 RBIs. He also finished a perfect 11:for:11 in stolen bases.
Class 3A
Second Team
Ben Raveling, Senior, Storm Lake: On the basepaths, Raveling went 11 for 11 in stolen bases, while at the plate he finished third on the team in base hits. He hit .396, and and got on base at a clip of .507.
Mark Eddie, Senior, Storm Lake: Eddie pitched a team-high 61 innings for the Tornadoes in 2021, and put up a remarkable 0.69 ERA, with a 0.87 WHIP, a .143 opponent batting average, and 103 strikeouts, compared to just 19 walks. As a hitter, Eddie’s batting average was .402, with a .507 OBP, a .607 slugging percentage, and 23 stolen bases.
Third Team
Colton Korver, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley: The Dutchmen senior hit .307 on the season, with a .430 OBP and 28 RBIs at the plate, while putting up a 2.48 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and a team-high 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
Bryce Click, Junior, Sergeant Bluff:Luton: Click hit .347 for the Warriors this year, with a .477 OBP, a .551 slugging percentage, and 36 RBIs, while finishing with a 3.15 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP in 46 2/3 innings on the mound.
Ian Gill, Junior, Bishop Heelan: Gill did it all for the Crusaders this year on offense, with a .422 average, a .551 OBP, a .630 slugging percentage, and a team-high 28 stolen bases and 27 RBIs.
Alex Godfredsen, Senior, Boyden:Hull/Rock Valley: Godfredsen hit .552 for the Nighthawks, with a .640 OBP, and a .983 slugging percentage, with 17 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. He also had 52 strikeouts on the mound in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
Carter Arens, Senior, Le Mars: Arens hit .440 for the Bulldogs this season, with a .480 OBP, a .578 slugging mark, and a team-high 39 RBIs. As a pitcher, Arens finished with a 1.50 ERA in 14 innings of work, and a 1.07 WHIP.
Class 2A
Second Team
Zach Van Beek, Senior, West Lyon: Van Beek had a .525 batting average for the Wildcats in 2021, with 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he had a fantastic 0.88 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a .188 opponent batting average over 32 innings, with 37 strikeouts and just four walks.
Clayton Bosma, Senior, Unity Christian: Bosma dominated on both sides of the ball for the Knights. At the plate, he hit .449 and got on base at a .530 pace, while slugging .796. He also had 28 RBIs and 23 extra base hits for Unity Christian, while striking out 47 batters in 52 innings of work on the mound.
Third Team
Tanner Schouten, Senior, Unity Christian: Schouten’s ERA this season was 2.28, and he struck out a team-high 78 batters over 64 1/3 innings. As a batter, he hit .400, tied for the team lead with 28 RBIs, and finished with a slugging percentage of .722.
Gibson Olson, Junior, Sioux Central: Olson hit .418 this season, with a .526 OBP, a .658 slugging percentage and a team-high 30 RBIs, while also stealing 15 bases.
Trey Engelmann, Senior, Alta-Aurelia: Engelmann led the Warriors with a .452 batting average, and finishing with a .527 OBP and a .602 slugging mark. He also finished second on the team with 22 RBIs and was a perfect 14-for-24 in stolen bases.
Michael Stein, Junior, Spirit Lake: Stein was the Indians’ top pitcher this season with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP over 40 1/3 innings. He also had 64 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .132. At the plate, Stein hit .408 with 11 doubles and 14 stolen bases.
Jackson Kramer, Senior, West Lyon: Kramer had a .328 batting average this season, with a .506 OBP, a .517 slugging percentage, nine stolen bases, and 11 RBIs.
Class 1A
First Team
Blaine Harpenau, Senior, Remsen St. Mary’s: Harpenau was named one of two Class 1A team captains, the other being Cy Patterson of Council Bluffs St. Albert. Harpenau hit an outstanding .479 on the season with 33 RBIs, while also putting up a 0.62 ERA, a 0.62 WHIP, and 129 strikeouts over 67 2/3 innings pitched.
Levi Waldschmitt, Senior, Remsen St. Mary’s: Waldschmitt led the team with a .489 batting average, a .618 OBP, and a .717 slugging mark. He also drove in 27 RBIs for the Hawks, and tied for the team lead with 45 hits.
Damon Schmid, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: Schmid hit .453 on the season while slugging .779, and driving in a team-high 44 RBIs for the Panthers. He also had six triples on the season and stole 31 bases while finishing with a 2.69 ERA in 13 innings pitched.
Carter Bleil, Junior, Woodbury Central: Bleil’s .534 batting average was tops among Wildcats’ starters, and he also drove in a team-high 41 RBIs and stole 42 bases on the season.
Second Team
Evan Neumann, Sophomore, Kingsley-Pierson: Neumann was the Panthers' top pitcher this year. He finished the season with a 1.46 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP, while putting up a perfect 9:0 record with 51 strikeouts over a team-high 48 innings pitched.
Hunter Christiansen, Senior, Newell-Fonda: Christiansen swiped 28 bases on 30 attempts this season, and finished second among Mustangs' starters with a .457 batting average. He got on base at a clip of .585, and his five doubles, and seven triples led to an impressive .720 slugging percentage.
Carter Schorg, Junior, Remsen St. Mary's: Schorg was a valuable weapon for the Hawks. He pitched his way to a 1.94 ERA, and a 1.22 WHIP in 43 1/3 innings, and slugged .500 on the season with 21 RBIs, an OBP of .521, and a batting average of .415.
Third Team
Simon Denney, Senior, Lawton-Bronson: Denney's .493 batting average for a team-high for the Eagles, while his 24 RBIs ranked second, behind only Matt Peters with 28. Denney led the team with 35 base hits and a .600 OBP, while also putting up a 3.26 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
Jackson Howe, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson: Howe led the Panthers' starters with a .454 batting average and a .562 OBP, while his 40 RBIs was the team's second:highest total, behind teammate Damon Schmid. Howe also stole 16 bases and finished his pitching year with a 2.58 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 19 innings of work.
Gabe Sievers, Senior, Newell-Fonda: Sievers hit .403 this season with a .516 OBP and 27 RBIs, tied for second most on the squad. Sievers also tied with Hunter Christiansen for the team lead with 28 stolen bases.
Ryan Greenfield, Sophomore, Newell-Fonda: The Mustangs' sophomore had a breakout season at the plate for the Mustangs, leading the team's starters with a .476 batting average, a .535 OBP, and a .670 slugging percentage, while driving in a team-high 29 RBIs and stealing 20 bases. On the mound, Greenfield pitched 13 1/3 innings for Newell-Fonda, and finished with a 0.52 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.