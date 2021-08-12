Thirty-one Siouxland-area players named to IHSBCA All-State baseball teams

The games have been played, and the state championship trophies have been handed out. Iowa's baseball season is over.

But before we all put away our summer shorts, grab our heavy winter overcoats, and turn our attention to the upcoming high school football season, there is one last piece of summer to grab hold of.

On Tuesday, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2021 All-State Baseball list, and plenty of players were recognized for their feats on the diamond this season.

Here are the Siouxland representatives in the 2021 IHSBCA All-State teams.

Class 4A

Second Team

Drew Benson, Junior, West: Benson led the Wolverines in hitting with a .420 batting average, a .517 on base percentage (OBP), and a .600 slugging percentage, with 13 base hits, and a team-high 23 RBIs. As a pitcher, Benson put up a 2.93 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP over 43 innings.