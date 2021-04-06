Three candidates interviewed for Woodbury County treasurer post

“I had no knowledge at that point it would result in him resigning mid-term,” he said.

Ung asked DeWitt to address how he would operate in the position with his uncle on the board. DeWitt said he and his uncle want what is the best thing for the constituents and taxpayers.

He also said outside of the budget, the treasurer has little interaction with the board of supervisors.

The supervisors discussed how to make a final selection.

Supervisor Keith Radig suggested a process the Sioux City Council used to appoint Alex Watters in 2017. In the process, the supervisors would submit their preference to a city employee and the top chosen would be selected.

County Auditor Pat Gill advised against that process. He said sending the selections to a staff member lacks transparency and the staff’s character could be called into question.

Gill suggested the board go through the process of having a motion and a second on a candidate and go through the process until there is a successful vote.

“You’re going to get to a winner at some point through that process,” he said.

The board decided to follow Gill’s advice and the vote will take place on April 13.