Three Dog Night to perform at Orpheum Theatre
SIOUX CITY -- Iconic rock group Three Dog Night will be in concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on May 8.

Celebrating nearly five decades, Three Dog Night is best known for such songs as "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Joy to the World" and "Shambala."

Maintaining a touring schedule of more than 70 dates a year, Three Dog Night consists of founder/lead vocalist Danny Hutton, Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocal), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals).

Tickets for Three Dog Night will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, online at OrpheumLive.com or by phone at 712-279-4850.

