DES MOINES -- Three Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestlers moved on to the Class 2A quarterfinals of the traditional state tournament after winning opening day matches Wednesday.

The Warriors' quarterfinalists included Ethan Skogland and brothers Ty and Bo Koedam, sons of head coach Clint Koedam.

Two Bishop Heelan wrestlers -- Ethan DeLeon and Nico Venturi -- also advanced to the round of eight Thursday.

DeLeon, the top seed at 170, remained undefeated for the season after winning by technical fall over Webster City's Austin Mason Wednesday.

A University of Nebraska recruit, DeLeon, now 43-0, will face No. 7 seed Ben Tenge of NH/TV) in the quarterfinals.

DeLeon's teammate, Venturi, qualified for the quarterfinals after winning a 5-4 decision over Sergeant Bluff Luton's Jayce Curry. Venturi, the No. 8 seed, will face top seed Brayedn Bohnsack of Union, LaPorte City, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Ty Koedam, the No. 2 seed at 145, won by a 9-3 decision over Creston's Chris Aragon in his only match Wednesday, after earning a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals Thursday, the senior, now 46-5, will face No. 7 seed Kale Hansen of Monticello.

Ty's younger brother, Bo, won by fall over Oskaloosa's Trey Miller after earning a first-round bye. The sophomore, the No. 4 seed at 145, will meet fifth seed Nick Koch of North Fayette Valley in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Skoglund, the three seed at 120 pounds, won a 3-1 decision over Kaden Pritchard of Eagle Grove) after earning a first-round bye Wednesday. In the quarterfinals Thursday, Skoglund will face the No. 6 seed Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg.

Six more SB-L wrestlers remain in contention for medals at the state tournament, competing in wrestlebacks Thursday to also record valuable team points. The Warriors stood in fifth place in the Class 2A team standings after the first day with 27.5 points. Osage led with 47.5 points.

Two other Northwest Iowa wrestlers also advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals.

Sheldon/South O'Brien's Jarrett Roos, the No. 2 seed at 182 pounds, remained undefeated after winning by fall over Humboldt's Gaige Allen. In the quarterfinals Thursday, Roos, now 42-0, will face No. 7 seed Zach Adelmund of Dike-New Hartford.

Jace Mulder of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley also advanced to the 182-pound quarterfinals. Mulder won by fall over Carson Bellamy of Winterset in the first round and then came back to pin Kayden Blunt of Charles City in the Round of 16 Wednesday.

CLASS 2A

106

Champ. Round 1 - Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 40-11 won by tech fall over Hunter Campion (Solon) 16-21 (17-2))

Champ. Round 2 - Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 36-6 won by decision over Curry (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Erpenbach (West Lyon) 42-7 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Lincoln Schropp (Williamsburg) 42-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Erpenbach (SV-1 10-8)

113

Champ. Round 1 - Gabino Vargas (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 33-12 won by decision over Kyson Moss (North Fayette Valley) 29-19 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 2 - Mack Morgan (Eagle Grove) 39-3 won by decision over Vargas (Dec 3-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) 44-7 won by major decision over Myles Beck (OABCIG) 26-10 (MD 15-4)

Champ. Round 2 - Colin Cassady (West Liberty) 18-5 won by decision over Bahnson (Dec 6-5)

120

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 45-6 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 45-6 won by decision over Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 27-4 (Dec 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Wilson (Algona) 39-9 won by decision over Ben Walsh (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 28-16 (Dec 12-8)

Cons. Round 1 - Walsh received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Christian Ahrens (Creston) 43-7 won by fall over Dylan Jones (Okoboji/HMS) 29-13 (Fall 3:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Jones received a bye

126

Champ. Round 1 - Dalton VanWyhe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 40-17 won by decision over Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 25-16 (Dec 6-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Amare Chavez (South Tama County) 38-5 won by fall over VanWyhe (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Jerren Gille (Wahlert, Dubuque) 37-4 won by major decision over Ragen Hasche (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 20-13 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Hasche received a bye

132

Champ. Round 1 - Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 44-6 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Koedam won by fall over Trey Miller (Oskaloosa) 21-7 (Fall 3:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Bauer (Sioux Center) 33-10 won by decision over Caden Greiner (Washington) 36-8 (Dec 10-3)

Champ. Round 2 - Kale Petersen (Greene County) 39-0 won by major decision over Bauer (MD 15-5)

138

Champ. Round 1 - Cade Korsmo (Crestwood, Cresco) 32-12 won by fall over Lane Kruger (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 16-15 (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 1 - Kruger received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Peyton Anderson (NH/TV) 25-24 won by fall over Irving Ramirez (MOC-Floyd Valley) 28-14 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 1 - Ramirez received a bye

145

Champ. Round 1 - Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 45-5 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Koedam won by decision over Chris Aragon (Creston) 38-13 (Dec 9-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Brock Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 44-7 won by fall over Dante Zuniga (Columbus/WMU) 20-16 (Fall 1:01)

Champ. Round 2 - Tucker Stangel (Osage) 37-0 won by fall over Mulder (Fall 5:05)

152

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 30-7 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Lucas Kral (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 41-4 won by decision over Steffans (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Chaz Graves (Knoxville) 29-4 won by fall over Kooper Huss (MOC-Floyd Valley) 34-12 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Huss received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Talan Weber (Charles City) 20-5 won by major decision over Bryce Dodge (Okoboji/HMS) 26-14 (MD 14-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Dodge received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Coy De Boer (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 40-3 won by decision over Zeke Hoven (Winterset) 28-16 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Jase Goodell (Humboldt) 40-4 won by fall over De Boer (Fall 1:26)

160

Champ. Round 1 - Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 43-4 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) 40-9 won by fall over Watts

Champ. Round 1 - Zach Strubbe (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 37-8 won by major decision over Karson Kolbet (NH/TV) 33-15 (MD 10-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Cole Butikofer (Crestwood, Cresco) 40-4 won by tech fall over Strubbe (16-1)

170

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 42-0 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - DeLeon won by tech fall over Austin Mason (Webster City) 33-10 (19-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 48-11 won by fall over Nathaniel FranklIn (Okoboji/HMS) 22-12 (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 2 - Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) 43-3 won by decision over Ellington 48-(Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 - FranklIn received a bye

182

Champ. Round 1 - Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 47-7 won by fall over Cael Burmester (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 25-15 (Fall 3:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Zach Adelmund (Dike-New Hartford) 39-5 won by decision over McHugh (Dec 9-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Jace Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 39-8 won by fall over Carson Bellamy (Winterset) 32-19 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 2 - Mulder won by fall over Kayden Blunt (Charles City) 26-5 (Fall 0:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Jarrett Roos (Sheldon/South O'Brien) 41-0 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Roos won by fall over Gaige Allen (Humboldt) 30-14 (Fall 3:27)

195

Champ. Round 1 - Jacques Zomermaand (Sioux Center) 30-15 won by fall over Evan Kruger (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 19-7 (Fall 3:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Kruger received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - CJ Carter (Glenwood) 44-3 won by major decision over Zomermaand (MD 15-3)

Champ. Round 1 - KJ Fry (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) 40-0 won by fall over Zach Brinkman (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 26-19 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Round 1 - Brinkman received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Emmitt Fleshman (West Lyon) 37-9 won by decision over Sam Hash (Centerville) 23-10 (Dec 6-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Will Ward (West Delaware, Manchester) 36-2 won by decision over Fleshman (Dec 10-4)

220

Champ. Round 1 - Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, Davenport) 30-14 won by decision over Reagan Maassen (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 33-14 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Maassen received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Dieren (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 22-4 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Mason Koehler (Glenwood) 45-7 won by decision over Dieren (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Sam Pas (Okoboji/HMS) 36-8 won by fall over Trenton Kingrey (Knoxville) 24-13 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 2 - Rudy Papakee (South Tama County) 25-2 won by decision over Pas (Dec 12-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin DeHoogh (Western Christian) 30-11 won by fall over Luke Schneider (Alburnett) 29-21 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 2 - DeHoogh won by fall over Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) 38-6 (Fall 1:33)

285

Champ. Round 1 - Jesue Garcia (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 33-16 won by decision over Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 33-24 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Zimmerman received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Korver Hupke (Independence) 38-6 won by fall over Garcia (Fall 0:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Max Chapman (Creston) 39-11 won by fall over Jack Leng (Sheldon/South O'Brien) 26-18 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 1 - Leng received a bye