Three Siouxland newsmakers to watch in 2022

DAN GREENWELL

Last fall's election upended the leadership of the Sioux City school board, as two new members joined with two holdovers to elect Dan Greenwell as president, replacing Perla Alarcon-Flory.

In his new role, Greenwell, a longtime critic of Superintendent Paul Gausman and has administration, already has sought to change or overturn some existing policies and programs. Expect the new year to bring even more scrutiny by the board.

LANCE MORGAN

Morgan, a past Journal Newsmaker of the Year, is CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebago, Neb-based economic development powerhouse that is partnering with the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association to develop casinos in South Sioux City, Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City and Norfolk under the WarHorse Gaming name.

Morgan figures to be a major spokesman for the group as the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission considers applications from the six existing tracks, including South Sioux's Atokad Park, and six proposed tracks, including Norfolk. Since a dozen casinos likely would over-saturate the market in the state, the commission will have to decide which cities get a casino and the related economic benefits and local tax dollars.

ALBERT MOSLEY

For the first time in over two decades, Morningside University will be led by someone other than John Reynders. In November, Morningside announced Albert Mosley as the next president of the Sioux City school. On July 1, Mosley will succeed Reynders, who has served at Morningside since 1999, making him the university's longest-sitting president.

What changes and new ideas will Mosley, who has an extensive background as a top executive in both higher education and health care, bring to the private university after he takes office?

Dave Dreeszen

