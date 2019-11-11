Timberwolves beat Pistons 120-114, spoiling Griffin's return

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Blake Griffin's return Monday night, beating the Detroit Pistons 120-114.

Griffin played for the first time this season, coming back from hamstring and knee issues. Derrick Rose also returned to the Detroit lineup from a strained hamstring, but both he and Griffin played limited minutes.

Griffin scored 19 points but Rose added just six.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points for Minnesota, which snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Pistons.

Minnesota shot 8 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and led 41-26, and the Pistons never cut too far into the deficit until the fourth. A 3-pointer by Detroit's Tony Snell made it 109-104, but Towns drew a double team at the other end and passed to an open Wiggins, whose 3-pointer restored the lead to eight.

Minnesota led by 19 in the third before the Pistons ran off eight points in a row. Towns ended that quarter with a driving dunk that put the Timberwolves ahead 92-81.

Minnesota was without point guard Jeff Teague (illness).

