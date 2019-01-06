This file photo shows Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacting to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach Thibodeau, halfway into his third season with the team that began with turmoil surrounding All-Star Jimmy Butler. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because the Timberwolves had not yet announced the news. The Athletic first reported that Thibodeau, who was also the president of basketball operations with full authority over the roster, had been let go.