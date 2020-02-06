Timberwolves get D'Angelo Russell from Warriors in trade for Andrew Wiggins, draft picks

Wiggins was well-liked in the Wolves' locker room, but he was dogged by the notion that he was underperforming relative to his contract. That won't be the Wolves' issue anymore.

Now, they will see just how well Towns and Russell mesh together. Russell is the point guard the Wolves have coveted since Rosas got here. They made an unsuccessful push for him to sign with them over the summer, but even from the moment he went to Golden State, the league speculated about how much of a fit long-term Russell would be alongside healthy Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Nobody got to see those three on the floor together, with Thompson out because of a torn ACL and Curry missing all but four games so far this year. The Warriors will now try to maximize Wiggins' talent.

The Wolves have preached about how they want to change the culture around the organization and have gone about that in part by revamping the personnel. Covington, Jeff Teague, Shabazz Napier, Jordan Bell, Treveon Graham, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop — seven players from the roster at the beginning of the year — are gone. Okogie is the only Wolves player left on the roster who was acquired during the Tom Thibodeau era.