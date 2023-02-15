You could set your watch by it.

The Legislature is in session, and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion is back -- for the fourth time in four years -- with a bill to put Nebraska on daylight saving time year-round.

And for the fourth time in four years, the Journal Star editorial board is with him. Let's put this one to bed.

His proposal, LB143, would end springing forward in March and falling back in November if the federal government and at least three neighboring states do the same thing. While the federal government hasn't acted, 19 states have, including Wyoming and Colorado.

Briese and others have made their case arguing the economic and productivity benefits of additional daylight for part of the year, as well as public safety, health benefits and convenience. Sure, lots of smartphones and cars update automatically, but everyone has a microwave or a guest room clock radio that never gets changed.

And what parent hasn't felt the pain of trying to put a 3-year-old to bed at 8 p.m. on the Sunday night right after the time change?

While support isn't unanimous, Briese hasn't had much trouble enlisting other senators. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha reported during the bill's committee hearing that her office gets more support for this bill than any other that's being discussed.

Nationally, polling has shown folks don't want to change their clocks twice a year. The margin narrows a bit when it come to the question of whether daylight saving or standard time is adopted. The Senate adopted a bill last year, but it stalled in the House.

A decision in Nebraska doesn't immediately end standard time. It just aligns us so we're ready if the other conditions are met. But it gets something done that plenty of people want, and it frees up lawmakers to deal with even timelier issues.

Sure, "High Noon" sounds a lot catchier than "High 1 p.m.," but outside of that, this is a public policy slam dunk. Let's approve it in the Legislature and be ready when the rest of the nation catches up.