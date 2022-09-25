Tips for finding the right roommate

One of the best experiences in college is living with a roommate or two or three or 10.

Some college roommates end up lifelong friends, some end up as stories we tell again and again. Here are some tips for finding the perfect college roommate.

Make a Plan

Start out your roommate search by making a plan. Think about the people you hang out with and enjoy the most. Watch how those people live their lives and consider carefully what you like about them. Think about your priorities in a living environment and compare how those people tick those boxes. Do you prefer cleanliness? Are you messy? What are your sleep habits? Look at every facet of your life and write down the characteristics that are important to you.

Go on a Roomie Date

Don’t be afraid to talk to potential roommates. Ask tough questions and remember they are just as nervous as you are about the whole thing. Don’t rely on a parent, older sibling or your RA to help you with this, though, the final decisions are (as they should be) up to you. You can ask for advice, but remember this is your life and your roommate. You’re the one that will have to live with them.

Potential Questions for a Roommate

Here are some questions you might ask someone you’re considering for a roommate, courtesy of Dickinson College.

• Discuss your sleeping habits.

• Talk about what temperature you like in your room.

• Discuss your sense of humor.

• Discuss your schedules and what time you typically come home.

• Talk about how to handle late-night situations.

• Discuss noise level in your space.

• Talk about preferences for TV, movies and music.

• Bring up any pet peeves you might have.

• Talk about whether you’re messy or clean.

• Work out where and how you’d like to study.

• Discuss what belongings you are willing to share and under what circumstances.

• Do you smoke? What about alcohol and drugs?

• Talk about your religious and spiritual values and how they impact how you live.

• Discuss any habits you might have (3 a.m. yoga) that your roommate may need to know about.

• Set ground rules for visitors, especially overnight guests.