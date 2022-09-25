Tips for freshmen to get into college mindset

Welcome to the first year of your collegiate career. Whether you’re fresh from high school or decided to take a break before pursuing continued education, the sudden shift in your routine can be intimidating.

Fortunately, with efficient planning, you can walk onto campus with more confidence and a mindset for learning.

Prepare yourself by familiarizing yourself with the school’s layout and staff. Before you are set to attend, bring your schedule and practice walking to and from the different buildings or classrooms. Record the time it takes to reach each destination to get an idea of how much free time you have between periods. The extra time will come in handy for chores, studying or taking power naps.

You should also research the school’s leaders and contact information. You will likely need assistance from a counselor, financial expert or professor during the school year. Make sure you understand who to contact when you have questions.

Work on Social Skills

The people you meet in college may become lifelong friends and connections that will propel you during your career. If you sometimes suffer from social anxiety, practice meeting in groups to help make yourself more comfortable. You may find it beneficial to participate in pre-college workshops for public speaking courses to strengthen communication skills. When on campus, pay attention to how upper-level students and college leaders connect with others. Witnessing and using regular interactions by those you look up to can steer you toward social etiquette in the collegiate atmosphere.

Reach Out to Professors

Once your classes are chosen, consider introducing yourself to your professors before school starts. This can be accomplished through a simple email or scheduling a meeting during orientation. You will need to rely on communication skills and act respectfully during these discussions. Use the conference as a chance to address any questions or concerns you have before the school year begins.

Balancing Work Life

Many college students hold jobs while pursuing their education. While your finances are important, make sure that work life isn’t disturbing your school year’s progress. If possible, ask family and friends for financial assistance while you’re growing accustomed to the new experience. When this isn’t possible, talk to a campus expert about applying for financial assistance or part-time jobs available on-site.