Christmas concert
The New Horizon Band Under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman will treat the audience to Christmas music in a variety of styles, standard carols, carols interspersed with classical melodies, Christmas pop standards and the medley. 2:30 p.m. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd.
Sioux City.
Capturing your interest with photography
Sioux City Camera Club has an exhibition of photographs made by club members in Siouxland and beyond. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City.