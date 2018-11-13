Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Apocalytic Vision
Exhibit by Jacob Van Wyk of Ireton, Iowa, features large-scale and free-standing figurative clay sculptures, oil paintings, stone lithography prints, intaglio etchings, and oil pastel and graphite drawings. Free. Northwestern College Te Paske Gallery, 214 8th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa.
The Power of Children
Explore the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White. This traveling exhibit is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The National Endowment for the Arts. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.