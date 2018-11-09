Up and Comers
Come jump, run and flip around our huge 21,135 sure foot building and let some energy out. Our Up and Comers class times are for ages 2-6 and are parent interaction. Both the preschool trampolines, and tumbling stations set up. 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. V.I.P. Gymnastics, Ninja and Cheer, 300 Centennial Dr. North Sioux City, S.D.
Christmas in November
A festival of Christmas Spirit. Two museum buildings graced with decorated Christmas trees and other holiday decorations, for businesses, community groups & Christmas lovers. 1-4 p.m. Monona County Historical Museum, Kiwanis Ave., 12th St. N., Onawa, Iowa.
