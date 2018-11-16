Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Holiday Book Sale
The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library will host the sale on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers can look forward to a selection of books including children's picture book, general fiction, crafts and holiday and audio books. Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Thankful Turkey
A drop-in activity for kids from 1-3 p.m. Admission, supplies and treats will be free. Kids will create grateful feathers to decorate their turkeys. Using Corps of of Discovery exhibit murals for inspiration, kids also will create a Lewis & Clark-themed turkey. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Rd.