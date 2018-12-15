Chili Social
Get together with old and new friends at our Chili Social Funraiser at the First Unitarian Church at 2508 Nebraska St. in Sioux City. For a free will donation, help yourself to more than a dozen soups and chilis, fixin's, beverages, and desserts. 4-6 p.m.
Holiday Open House and Bake Sale
It is our way of saying “Thank You” Siouxland for supporting such a great cause and helping out those that need your help the most. 12 to 5 p.m. Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri-View Ave., Sioux City.