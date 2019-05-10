NAME: Charmaine Cantrell
EDUCATION: St. Joseph’s School of Nursing
YEARS IN THE PROFESSION: 41
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Med Trans/MercyOne Air Care; Dakota Dunes Surgical
Why did you want to be a nurse?
Growing up, I was inspired to be a nurse because of my Aunt Pat, who was an ER nurse for 50 years at Mercy. She made me believe that I really wanted to help and care for the sick and injured.
What makes the job rewarding?
I love seeing the emotional satisfaction and the positive reaction from the patients and their families that I have cared for.
What role do nurses play in health care?
Nurses are the backbone in the primary care for the sick and injured. We are always on the front line for patient care and working with the families.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
The most challenging time for me is speaking with patients and family members about negative prognoses. The very most challenging time was when my son was brought in as a code red/code blue from a motorcycle accident while I was on duty in the ER and then was informed he would be paralyzed.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
The most important thing to remember is that very seldom nursing is a 9-to-5 job with weekends and holidays off. Your main priority is always patient care.
Why should someone become a nurse?
You need to have a love and commitment to patient care. I believe nursing can be very challenging but, at the same time, can be extremely rewarding!
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
Medicine is always changing with new medications and procedures.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
First, my husband and family, who, without their full support, I could not be successful. Secondly, my co-workers for their support on the job. When I first started, my Aunt Pat would tell me, ‘Always treat patients with the same care that you would a family member.’
Describe a typical day.
A typical day on a 24-hour flight shift includes briefing with the previous crew, narcotic count and changing out the blood container. The pilot completes a briefing on the weather, including PR’s and any obstacles to be aware of during flights. The flight medic and flight nurse complete an inventory of the helicopter. Also, my responsibility is CQI on previous charts. In addition, we must complete any required online education.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
No, I am not a good patient. I feel nurses are busy taking care of others and sometimes forget about themselves. I also feel the professionals in the medical field self-diagnose when they become sick or injured.