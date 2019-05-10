NAME: Cindy Vaughn
EDUCATION: Associate degree in nursing
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: 39
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Burgess Health Center
Why did you want to be a nurse?
I wanted to be a nurse ever since I was little. At first, I thought it looked cool wearing a white uniform with a cap balancing on the top of my head and walking around with a doctor. (Ha ha. How my thinking has changed!) During my teenage years, I developed some health problems. I was scared, in pain and uncertain of my future. I found great comfort with the nurses who care for me and wanted the opportunity to pay it forward.
What makes the job rewarding?
It’s the simple fact that you make a difference in someone’s life. It is not about the money and definitely not about the hours! My reward comes from the relationships that are built with the patients I care for. Working in a rural hospital such as Burgess Health Center, those same people I interact with on a daily basis within the community. We don’t just meet the patient’s physical needs, there is also emotional well-being. Just taking the time to listen to them, holding their hand and being there when loved ones can’t be around. It’s a personal thing, like one big family.
What role do nurses play in health care?
Through the years, nursing has evolved tremendously. We play a vital role with assessing, treating and evaluating as well as collaborating with providers on what is best for each patient. We are caregivers, patient advocates and teachers. In essence, nurses truly are at the heart of healthcare carrying out expert care and compassion. We cannot survive without a heart just as healthcare cannot survive without nurses.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
I started my nursing career with all pen-and-paper charting. We are creatures of habit and must adapt to frequent changes not only with our patients but also with the ever-changing technology in our work environment.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
Nursing is ever-changing, challenging, yet rewarding at the same time. After almost 40 years, I am still learning. It’s not for someone with a weak stomach. There will be blood and other bodily fluids you’ll be dealing with. It’s about compassion, understanding and caring for people, sometimes at their worst moments. You will be the one that a patient relies on during hardships, grief and even death. It's a profession that requires good work ethics and team work. There are emergency situations, that because of you, can be lifesaving. Assisting in the birth of a baby is life-changing, teaching a patient how to care for themselves, such as giving insulin injections, taking medications or properly changing a wound dressing is life-enhancing. Giving comfort and compassion at the end of life for an individual as well as the family is a priceless gift. Nursing is a career that is hard to leave. I should know, because years ago I thought that I could leave it, but was drawn right back in. It becomes more than just a job. It grows into a lifelong passion.
Why should someone become a nurse?
Not everyone is cut out to become a nurse, just like any other profession. You must have a desire to help others. There is job security, flexible work schedules, varying job opportunities such as hospitals, clinics, home health/hospice, surgery, nursing homes, mental health and teaching positions. There is a great need for nurses so you can travel the world while helping others in need. It does not get any better than that!
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
Nurses can make things look so easy but there is more than meets the eye! Staying on top of medications and their side effects, compatibilities with other meds, correct dosages, correct routes, optimal times to be administered. There is documentation throughout the day, ongoing assessments with each patient and being alert for any changes in condition. Nurses choose to give of themselves at work every day. We are human and share in the emotions of our patients, even though we may not show it in front of them.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
I work with the best people! We all work together as a team. Nursing definitely is not a one-man show. It takes all departments in a hospital setting. Our nurse techs are invaluable with hands on care and being alert to patients’ conditions. The unit secretaries who “man the fort," utilization review nurse who goes above and beyond every day, ER, dietary, housekeeping, lab, radiology, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy, education, maintenance, mental health, home health/hospice, clinics and the list goes on. Each department plays an important role in providing high quality care. The nurses that I work closely with on the medical surgical floor are my family. We pull together to give the best possible care to our patients. I’m so proud of them!
Describe a typical day.
The day starts off with reports on each patient then getting updates on potential discharges. There is ongoing patient education and assisting with admissions throughout the day. I also do post-discharge follow-up phone calls to ensure that our patients are doing well at home. I work at Burgess mental health and will soon be assisting with cardiology telemedicine. I am there to support the nursing staff on the medical surgical floor.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I have had my share of illnesses in the past. Being the one in the bed is very humbling. There’s a certain amount of heightened anxiety because we are caregivers, not receivers. I have a deeper appreciation with the comfort, skill and compassion of this profession. I believe I now show more empathy toward patients and strive to be a better nurse.