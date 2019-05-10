NAME: Loree Steffen
EDUCATION: Morningside College
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: 34
CURRENT EMPLOYER: CNOS
Why did you want to be a nurse?
Way way back, when I was in grade school, I watched the TV series "Julia" with my mother. The show was about a nurse working in a hospital, and my mom seldom missed watching. Watching the TV series always made me wonder why my mom loved it so much. Ultimately, my curiosity paid off and I decided in high school that I wanted to pursue a career in nursing.
What makes the job rewarding?
I think the rewarding part of being a nurse is there are so many opportunities. Each type of nursing is a whole new knowledge base. From working on a hospital floor to a school nurse, from a scrub nurse to a nurse administrator, from an air care flight nurse to a case manager, there is so much you can do and it all requires a different set of skills and talents/gifts you learn or need to possess. You can change it up as often as you desire and never leave the profession. I have had the pleasure a dabbling in hospital nursing, administration, home health, clinic nursing, medical missions and Street Medicine Program.
What role do nurses play in health care?
I think it would be simpler to ask what role they don’t play. We are a resource, a deliverer, an educator, a leader, a coordinator, a thinker, a doer, a friend and more.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
The challenge for me is happening now. It is very challenging to accept and realize I have become an “older” nurse. Young nurses and technology keep running circles around me, and I can’t always keep up.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
It is not for the fainthearted.
Why should someone become a nurse?
We have been around for a long time and continue to be a part of every community. A nurse is rewarding, self-fulfilling and important. We are not easily replaced and the profession is far from dying out. Hard work does pay off in this career. Simply stated, nurses call all the shots, and who doesn’t enjoy a little control?
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
It is ever evolving, never static. Can’t hang on to yesterday because tomorrow is waiting for us.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
For sure my parents, especially my father! He encouraged me to go higher and stronger. Never settle for mediocre and never think you can’t do what others do.
My parents not only had wise words, they had tons of love and encouragement.
Describe a typical day.
Ha ha! We have a saying in our facility, “The only thing that is for sure is where you park. The rest is unpredictable.” When you are dealing with humans and IT you need to be fluid and flexible.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
When you know the "behind-the-scenes" stuff, it can taint you. But I believe I am a good patient, and being a patient creates more empathy. It does not change my view, but instead it teaches me to interact differently.