NAME: Nancy Treft
EDUCATION: Western Iowa Tech Community College, Morningside College and Wayne State College.
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: 36
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Sioux City Community Schools
Why did you want to be a nurse?
My plan in high school was accounting. I never thought about becoming a nurse until the end of my senior year; I was with a friend who talked me into going to take a career placement test with her at WITCC and I scored high in healthcare so I thought I would give nursing a try. It seems odd now because it feels like I was always meant to do this.
What makes the job rewarding?
I like that I am improving the health of students who don’t always have access to healthcare and also building relationships with the families and students.
What role do nurses play in health care?
At times, we are the only healthcare provider a student will see. Students will often be instructed by their parents to see the nurse when they get to school to determine whether they need to visit their physician.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
In my past job, when I was working at St. Luke’s (currently UnityPoint) when United Flight 232 crashed in Sioux City. I was working in the post anesthesia care unit that was filled with the overflow of patients from the emergency room. The magnitude of the injuries and the multitude of patient problems were overwhelming. Thirty years later, I still remember it like it was yesterday.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
People think school nursing consists of bandaged knees and stomach aches because they think of the days they were in school. They don’t realize what it’s like in school now. It has evolved a lot since I started in this job 25 years ago. I deal with complex health issues every day in a situation that isn’t always conducive to health care. Currently, I care for students who might need to be fed through a feeding tube, catheterized, have a tracheotomy or need insulin to mention a few. If I have an emergency, I can’t just call out into the hall for additional nursing help. My access to help is the staff, teachers, and principals who have been trained in health emergencies. You need to be able to remain calm and think on your feet since you are out there alone. I am lucky to have additional help from school staff that helps support the students when I’m not in the building. The school nurses are a small department of eight but we help each other when needed. So yes, we are “real nurses” with a lot of skills and varied experiences.
Why should someone become a nurse?
It can be a very rewarding career. It’s also a high-demand career if you think you would be good at it.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
The internet is not the place to get your diagnosis and healthcare treatment!
Who has been instrumental in your success?
Irene Bolton, the former head nurse from Sioux City Schools. She is the one who hired me and mentored me. Sue Sorenson, a friend, is also someone who encouraged me in school nursing because she thought it would be good fit for me with my past nursing experience.
Describe a typical day.
My day is never the same or "typical." I go to working knowing exactly what I want, or need to get done for the day, but circumstances beyond my control always seem to change my plan. Things such as medical emergencies, 911 calls, meetings, medical treatments, student or staff illnesses or going to another building to assist with a call or check on a student are a few things that change my day. At different times during my day, you may find me giving medications, insulin, training staff, assessing students, visiting with students with anxiety or mental health issues, or attending IEPs or problem solving meetings.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I am probably not a good patient. When I am sick, I already think I know what is wrong with me and want treatment quickly. However, when I am really sick, I’m a better patient because I know I need the healthcare professionals' help.