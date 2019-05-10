NAME: Lutisha (Tisha) Dumkrieger
EDUCATION: Western Iowa Tech Community College
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: Nine
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Holy Spirit Retirement Home
Why did you want to be a nurse?
I’ve always wanted to serve the community but never knew my place in the world. I thought about becoming a teacher, I worked in childcare, I eventually took courses in police science. I enjoyed working with kids but when I became a CNA at a local nursing home, I felt like I was a piece of a bigger puzzle and I had found my place. I fit in and I can’t imagine being anywhere or doing anything else.
What makes the job rewarding?
My job can be grueling and stressful; as nurses, we know all know and expect it. My reward comes when my efforts to comfort a resident. I know what it’s like to be scared in the hospital and not knowing the outcome. My reward is a smile, a hug, a back scratch and laugh in the midst of uncertainty and grief.
What role do nurses play in health care?
The simple answer is we are the advocates for our patients. We make sure they are getting the care they deserve, the medications they need in a safe environment. Our role is more than that, our job is to be a steady foundation to bring comfort to those who are fearful, confused, and alone.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
I love my current employer, Holy Spirit. But I appreciate them more because I’ve worked in a nursing home that was so stressful that I went home crying at the end of every shift. It was chaotic and unorganized. I’m lucky to find a home in such a remarkable and supportive place like Holy Spirit.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
Nursing is an intense, emotionally draining and physically demanding job. Nurses will cry, nurses will curse, nurses will work short-staffed. They won’t use the restroom for entire shifts and may not eat, either. Nurses will be yelled at by patients, their families and some doctors. Nurses must manage their stress and help to comfort everyone else in theirs.
Why should someone become a nurse?
Men and women should consider it an honor to serve people as a nurse. Anyone with a mindset for compassion and quality of service should consider as a career. Plus, we have the best potlucks.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
Medicine is not a one-size-fits all solution.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
My husband, Jeremy. He taught me the first lesson of nursing: Caring for your patient. All throughout my cancer journey he was there. He slept in a hospital chair next to me after my surgery. At home he bathed me, dressed me, and cooked for me. During my radiation treatment, he had to remain 20 feet away and weren’t able to be near each other. He slept on the opposite side of the house and he would talk me on the phone from the other room so I wouldn’t be alone. He taught me about complete unselfish caring and for that I’m forever grateful.
Describe a typical day.
I work third shift so beginning at 10:30 p.m., I get a report from one floor, count narcotics, check in with my CNA, make sure my residents are in bed and safe. Onto upstairs, get report, count narcotics, check in with my CNA. Hopefully, at this point, I can make a cup of coffee; I need coffee. Then I walk around all night getting vitals, giving PRNs, ensuring safety, and facing whatever emergency comes. Morning comes, morning med pass, report on one floor, count narcs, and on to the other floor. Repeat. Repeat. Document. Document.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I know what to expect now. I understand that doctors and nurses aren’t scary, the situation is scary. I understand we are all human trying to do the right thing in our own way. I think that makes me a good patient; I don’t hope to not test my knowledge from time to time.