Track & field

MRAC meet postponed: The Missouri River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships at Memorial Field in Sioux City began on Thursday, but were postponed until Monday at 3 p.m. due to the inclement weather.

Teams will be back at Memorial Field on Monday to resume the action. There are six running events for each boys and girls.

At the time the meet was called on Thursday, Sioux City East was leading the boys' competition with 116 team points. Le Mars is in second at 97 and Bishop Heelan third (84.5).

On the girls' side, Le Mars is in the lead with 86.5 points. Sioux City East in right behind with 78 points and Sergeant Bluff-Luton is in third (69).

Among the top performances thus far in the competition was Le Mars' Sione Fifita tying the boys' conference record with a high jump of 6 feet, 7 inches. Fifita also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11 seconds.