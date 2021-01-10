Trade demand expected to drive 2021 grain prices

“(South America) is producing more soybeans and more corn and creating trade pacts with foreign countries, mainly China,” Setzer said.

“As we are looking right now, it looks like Brazil and Argentina had some problems like we did this year,” Hart said. “That’s going to help keep a lid on their production increases.”

Any deficiencies in the South American crop would be beneficial to strong U.S. demand. Setzer said the recent demand spikes need to remain constant.

“The big question is if this is going to carry over into next year,” Setzer said. “That’s where some uncertainty is coming from. Market volatility is going to increase even more in 2021. You are going to see countries like China shop around more for their needs.”

As the U.S. goes through a presidential transition, Hart said he doesn’t expect many immediate changes to the trade moves made by President Trump.