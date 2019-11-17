Hip waders on: Venice copes with record 3rd exceptional tide

Many store owners in the swanky area around St. Mark’s completely emptied their shops, while others raised wares as high as possible and counted on automatic pumping systems to keep the water at bay. In at least one luxury boutique, employees used water vacuums and big squeegee mops to keep the brackish lagoon waters from advancing.

Venice’s mayor has put the flooding damage at hundreds of millions of euros and Italian officials have declared a state of emergency for the area. They say Venice is both sinking into the mud and facing rising sea levels due to climate change.

But tourists keep arriving, some tying plastic garbage bags high up on their legs when their knee-high boots were too short.

Luca D’Acunto and his girlfriend Giovanna Maglietta surveyed the rising water from a bridge, wondering how to make their way to their nearby hotel in their colorful yet inadequate rubber boots.

“We made the reservation this week before the floods and had paid already, so we came,” said D’Acunto, a 28-year-old from Naples. “Instead of a romantic trip, we’ll have an adventurous one.”

