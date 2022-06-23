SITP's kind of Guy: Buddy Guy returns for third fest

Buddy Guy has been a fixture in American music for decades, and will make his third appearance at Saturday in the Park this year. Guy first performed in 1993 and again in 2004. In a review of his 2004 show, Guy “staked his claim to the ‘Mr. Saturday in the Park’ title,” and “should have a permanent slot on the Saturday in the Park roster. He is what it's all about.” Chances are, you have heard his guitar riffs and vocals on either solo tracks or collaborations with other artists, such as Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Jeff Beck and B.B. King. But if that still doesn’t ring a bell, here is some additional background on the blues musician.

Hailing from Lettsworth, Louisiana, George “Buddy” Guy is best known for a combination of Chicago blues and rock and roll. Chicago blues uses a harmonica or electric guitar distorted through an amplifier, with drums and bass supplying the rhythm. His guitar playing has been called “ferocious” and “visceral.” Legendary musicians such as Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix have cited the 85-year-old as an influence. In 1986, Clapton went so far as to say that Guy is “without a doubt the best guitar player alive.”

It took a little over 20 years for Guy to earn his first big hit in the United States, when he released his seventh studio album, “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” in 1991. The album won him his first Grammy, taking home the 1992 Best Contemporary Blues Album. Since then, Guy has been nominated for six more Grammys, taking home five of them. Guy has produced 18 studio albums as well as six live albums in his 63 year career.

Six of Guy’s albums have charted in the top 100 of the Billboard 200. Those albums are “Skin Deep” (2008), “Living Proof” (2011), “Rhythm and Blues” (2013), “Born To Play Guitar” (2015) and “The Blues is Alive and Well” (2018).

Additionally, six of Guy’s albums spent time as the number one Blues album on Billboard’s charts. Those albums are “Sweet Tea” (2001), “Skin Deep” (2008), “Living Proof” (2011, “Rhythm and Blues” (2013, “Born To Play Guitar” (2015) and “The Blues is Alive and Well” (2018)

Guy’s “Stone Crazy,” off his 1979 album “Stone Crazy!,” was named the 78th greatest guitar song of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Guy is also a National Medal of Arts and Kennedy Center honoree and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. The Rock Hall writes “if you cut Buddy Guy open, he would bleed blue.”