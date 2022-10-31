South Dakota's Badlands National Park a beautiful, underrated destination

If you watch every YouTube trip video of Badlands National Park, you’ll still be surprised and delighted when you arrive at this weird and wonderful place.

From Omaha, it’s about a 6.5-hour drive, thanks in part to the 80 mph speed limit on Interstate 90, the interstate highway that runs east to west the length of South Dakota.

The quickest route is to pick up I-29 in Council Bluffs and head north to catch I-90 westbound in Sioux Falls.

What the reviewers say is true: the 244,000-acre park in south-central South Dakota is underrated. Perhaps the park’s unwelcoming name scares people off to parks with more friendly nomenclature.

Yes, it’s bad if you’re trying to grow crops or cross it in a covered wagon. Most likely the bones of some unlucky travelers still lie bleaching in its box canyons. The north rim of the Badlands, from which the town of Wall, South Dakota, takes its name, appears in every way an indomitable obstacle to the traveler. Head south seven miles from Wall and you come to this natural barrier.

But what you see looking down from this precipice are sweeping vistas of striated hills and crags stretching into distant mixed-grass prairie. The rocks are colored pink, cream, gray, green and yellow — turn one way and they’re smooth and inviting, another way and they’re jagged and forbidding.

Highway engineers breached this wall with a scenic byway called Badlands Loop Road that winds along the wall and descends into the badlands, bringing you face-to-face with its wonders.

Bison, bighorn sheep, mule deer, pronghorn and prairie dogs are among the creatures patrolling this moonscape. About a million people visit the park each year, so the animals are comfortable with an audience. Signs warn visitors to avoid tangling with bison and rattlesnakes.

You may want to avoid the crowds, too, and make your trip in the fall or spring. Parking lots at the ranger station and overlooks are mostly empty then. And the weather is better, if not a bit unpredictable. Summers are hot.

Admission is $30 a car. There’s camping in the park and hotels in Wall and other nearby towns.

For photographers, the park is overwhelming. No amount of time will be enough to satiate the hunger for images. Sunrises and sunsets bathe the Badlands in warm golden light that enhances the pink and yellow stone.

If you’re the spur-of-the-moment type, there’s still time this year to run up before winter tightens its choke-hold. If you’re the plan-ahead type, it’s time to jump on YouTube.