SIOUX CITY — The Tri-City Storm downed the Sioux City Musketeers 5-1 on Saturday.

Sioux City jumped out to the lead first 5:25 into the first. Ryan Conmy padded his team lead in goals with his 24th of the season.

Tri-City tied the game four minutes later at 8:58 in the period on a Cale Ashcroft goal to send it to the second tied 1-1.

The Storm took the lead at the 14:13 mark of the second period with Trevor Connelly’s ninth goal of the season and took a 2-1 lead into the third.

In the third the Storm took control of the game outshooting Sioux City 16-5 through the period. Connelly scored his second goal of the contest only 55 seconds into the third period. At 8:39 in the period newly acquired Alex Bump gave the Storm a 4-1 lead and Tanner Adams finished the Tri-City assault at the 14:19 mark of the third.

The Musketeers gave the game its final score with six seconds remaining in the contest when Sam Deckhut notched his seventh goal of the season on the power play and made t 5-2.

The Musketeers (18-18-2-3) have now dropped five consecutive games. They look to snap the losing streak on Sunday afternoon when they face the Lincoln Stars at the Tyson Events Center. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.