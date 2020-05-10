NAME: Tricia De Boer
EDUCATION: Western Iowa Tech Community College, ADN; South Dakota State University, BSN; Briar Cliff University, MSN; American Sentinel University, DNP (2020)
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: Nine years
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Northwestern College and Orange City Area Health System
Why did you want to be a nurse?
Choosing nursing was something I could relate to because I have a caring heart and love to interact with others. Growing up I was exposed to nurses in the hospital and home setting when I was young because my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 40s. I didn’t understand exactly what cancer meant, but I knew it made my mom feel sick and there were these special people in her lives called nurses that cared for her physical, mentally, and spiritually. Little did I know, God was enlightening me to a career I would join someday and would be providing the same care I saw growing up to other individuals in need like my mom.
What makes the job rewarding?
I think nursing is a unique career as there are many pathways within the field for everyone to find their calling. I knew immediately, thanks to one of my nursing instructors at WITCC, that education was a path I wanted to pursue. I now have been an instructor for five years and what I find most rewarding is the connection I make with students. Providing content can be done by anyone, but building a relationship and getting to know students is what I enjoy most. While education is my full-time job, I still practice as a nurse in the hospital setting part time. I enjoy helping others, but I especially find the hospital job rewarding when I see the group of nurses I work with demonstrate true team work. We are all in this together and supporting each other is how making it through a difficult day possible.
What role do nurses play in health care?
Nurses have a key role in health care. Nurses are present in every aspect of health care and provide nursing care which is a different domain than medical care. Nursing care is different because it looks at what clients need in a variety of settings. We formulate desired outcomes, and choose nursing actions that make progress to those outcomes and improve the community and/or patient’s wellbeing. There are many theories on how this is achieved but there are many similarities that really put into perspective what nursing is. Nurses provide nursing care which is individualistic and complex depending on the situation and clients receiving care. Another important feature of nursing care is that it is compassionate and wholistic. Nurses don’t focus on the one broken medical piece but we look at clients as a whole and identify needs that go beyond.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
The most challenging time for me was working in the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center. I was exposed to trauma and tragedy on a daily basis. In the emergency room, I would often see people on the worst day of their lives. I wasn’t prepared for the emotions I would experience and how that would take a toll on me. I also experienced some of the most meaningful moments as a nurse taking care of some of the most grateful patients and families. I learned to rely on my faith, family and friends to lift me up after particularly hard days.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
Not too often do you ever hear that nursing is easy, but you will hear the reward of helping others and being there for loved ones make it all worth it. What I also think is overlooked is the relationships nurses have with one another. There is bond between nurses that help support each other and create long lasting friendships.
Why should someone become a nurse?
As mentioned before, the opportunities within nursing are endless and the profession is very rewarding. If you are afraid of boredom, then pick nursing! I also especially recommend practicing nurses to look into education. There is a shortage of nurses and nurse educators, demand will only increase.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
Your health doesn’t always need to be ‘fixed’ by medicine; seeking support from multiple disciplinarians within health care can help support your well-being. Physical therapy, nutritionist, diabetic nurse educator and so many others can provide healing in different ways.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
I have to name a few people, as it was not just one person who was instrumental to my success. First is Lora Knaack, my sister and fellow nursing instructor in Siouxland. She has always been by my side and was just ahead of me when I started nursing school. Sandi Parker and Barb Fitzgerald, both nurses I worked with at Mercy Medical Center who were my mentors that helped shaped me into being a confident, successful nurse. And lastly, Dr. Rick Petersen, who motivated me throughout the process of obtaining an advance degree in nursing. I also need to mention my parents for always being my personal cheering section. Finally, I need to thank my husband for being a rock in my life as I finish working toward my Doctorate in Nursing Practice Degree.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I would say I know what a good patient is supposed to do and I definitely find myself not always following that ideal patient model. I have to say it is not working in health care that has changed the way I view the profession, but actually living as a patient or family member that has given me the true perspective of how important nurses are in health care. Our daughter was 2 months old when she was hospitalized for RSV a few months ago, I will always be thankful for the nurses who took care of our daughter. The experience helped me be a better nurse by relating to what it is like to being in the hospital and how I can support them through what can be an unfamiliar experience.
