Tricia De Boer

What do you want others to know about the profession?

Not too often do you ever hear that nursing is easy, but you will hear the reward of helping others and being there for loved ones make it all worth it. What I also think is overlooked is the relationships nurses have with one another. There is bond between nurses that help support each other and create long lasting friendships.

Why should someone become a nurse?

As mentioned before, the opportunities within nursing are endless and the profession is very rewarding. If you are afraid of boredom, then pick nursing! I also especially recommend practicing nurses to look into education. There is a shortage of nurses and nurse educators, demand will only increase.

What don’t patients realize about medicine?

Your health doesn’t always need to be ‘fixed’ by medicine; seeking support from multiple disciplinarians within health care can help support your well-being. Physical therapy, nutritionist, diabetic nurse educator and so many others can provide healing in different ways.

Who has been instrumental in your success?