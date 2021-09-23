Trooper
Trooper is a grest dog great with everyone loves kids. The owner was moving so now he’s available for another... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- As the sun set behind the three story brick building, paranormal investigators prepared for the night; putting batteries in equi…
SIOUX CITY -- A contractor was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for accepting thousands of dollars from clients and never performing the work.
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old Sioux City man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of firing a shot at a car.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr got two showers on Friday night.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday.