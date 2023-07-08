A PAC supporting former President Donald Trump published polling that shows Trump with a 23-point lead in Iowa over the field of Republican presidential candidates.

Trump was at 44% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21%, according to the poll published by the American Greatness PAC.

The third-highest response in the poll, at 14%, was “undecided.” South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, at 7%, was the only other candidate to poll above 3%.

For the poll, the American Greatness PAC commissioned National Research Inc., which surveyed 500 likely Iowa Republican primary voters on July 5 and July 6, according to the PAC’s memo. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.