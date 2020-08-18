Trump campaign sues Woodbury County over absentee ballot requests

County officials say they are acting within their authority to promote absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic. They say that leaving the forms blank would threaten to disenfranchise people who do not know their voting pin or driver's license numbers, either of which must be provided under the state's voter identification law.

Under a new law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, auditors cannot use their databases to fill in blank pin numbers on the forms as they have done in past elections. Instead, they must try to contact those voters by email or mail to correct errors themselves, a time-consuming process that will not always be successful.

Democratic-leaning groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the law as an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote. A hearing is scheduled for late next month.

Republicans say that requiring voters to provide their own information is a safeguard against fraud.

Unlike the two Democratic-leaning counties sued by Trump's campaign last week, Woodbury County voters supported Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign. Gill, a Democrat who has served as county auditor since 1997, was named as a defendant.

Gill's office said last week that it sent out about 57,000 forms and voters had returned 11,000 of them.