Trump endorses some Iowa Republicans

DES MOINES -- Former President Donald Trump endorsed Iowa’s top elected Republicans this past weekend.

Just as notable is who Trump did not endorse.

Trump on Sunday announced his endorsement of Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra.

Trump previously endorsed U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Trump did not endorse Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and has not weighed in on the competitive Republican primary in central Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

Miller-Meeks, who is completing her first term in the U.S. House and is running for re-election in Eastern Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, was one of just 35 House Republicans to vote in support of establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol that were an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over Trump.

In the 3rd District, three Republicans are vying for the party’s nomination and the chance to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.

The Republicans in that primary are state legislator and Iowa National Guard officer Zach Nunn of Bondurant, financial services professional Nicole Hasso of Johnston and construction consultant Gary Leffler of West Des Moines.

In endorsing Reynolds, Trump in a news release praised the governor for working with him on changes to federal trade policy, and said Reynolds “is fighting hard to create jobs, cut taxes, eliminate needless regulations, and protect the livelihoods of our great farmers and ethanol producers.”

In a separate news release, Trump described Hinson as “a fierce advocate for our America First agenda” and Feenstra as “an unwavering advocate for our wonderful farmers and ethanol producers.”

