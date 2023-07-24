A pair of recent polls of Iowa Republican voters show U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is gaining ground in the contest for the party’s presidential nomination, while former President Donald Trump retained a commanding lead.

The polls — one paid for by Fox Business and the other by the Trump campaign — both showed the former president in the lead among likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers with 46%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took second place with 16% of support in both polls, while Scott pulled in 10% support in the Trump campaign poll and 11% in the Fox Business poll.

A Scott-aligned super PAC said last week it would devote $40 million to TV and digital advertising in Iowa and other early states later this year, according to The Hill.

While Scott has taken third place in other recent Iowa polls, they are the first major polls that show him breaking double digits, pulling ahead of opponents like biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The polls suggest Trump still holds a formidable lead ahead of the 2024 caucuses, despite swirling legal battles and taking criticism this month for attacking fellow Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds over her commitment to staying neutral in the caucus contest.

The Trump campaign poll was conducted by co/efficient and surveyed 2,283 likely Republican caucus-goers between July 15 and 17, according to The Hill, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6%. The Fox Business Poll was conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research and surveyed 806 likely Republican caucus-goers between July 15 and 19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.