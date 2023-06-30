Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Iowa next week, his campaign announced Thursday.

Trump will speak at 1 p.m. July 7 at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs. Members of the public can request free tickets at Trump’s campaign website.

It will be Trump’s first return to Iowa since he was indicted and arrested on federal charges accusing him of illegally mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice when federal officials tried to get them back. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 37 felony charges.

Trump was last in Iowa for small gatherings at a conservative breakfast club and meeting with campaign volunteers in central Iowa. A scheduled Des Moines rally in May was canceled because of a tornado watch.

Trump leads polling in the crowded primary for the Republican nomination for president, both nationally and in Iowa. Recent Iowa polls show Trump with 40-50% of Republican support, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attracting support from 20-30% of Iowa Republicans.

Iowa Republicans will hold the first-in-the-nation caucuses in 2024, the first stop on the road to the nomination.