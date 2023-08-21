Former President Donald Trump was the most popular pick in the Iowa Secretary of State’s 2023 State Fair Straw Poll, clocking in at a top percentage very close to his 42 percent in the Iowa Poll.

Trump was the choice of 42.5 percent of participants in the State Fair Straw Poll, which is an unscientific survey that is available to everyone at the Iowa State Fair, regardless of voter registration status, age or even residence. The poll is featured at the Iowa Secretary of State’s booth during the fair.

In the State Fair Straw Poll, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received the second-highest share of votes at 15.3 percent. South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was third at 11.1 percent and Ohio tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy fourth at 9.4 percent.

“We conduct the State Fair Straw Poll each year to encourage voter registration and participation in Iowa’s general elections,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release. “Voting is the best way to ensure Iowans’ voices are heard, and I want every eligible Iowan to register to vote.”