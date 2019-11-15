Turnarounds can be slow, slogging work, but the Husker secondary continues to impress under Fisher

LINCOLN, Neb. — If head coach Scott Frost has his way for the rest of Nebraska’s season, junior Dicaprio Bootle will return to playing cornerback and won’t be needed at safety in extensive work again, as he was two weeks ago against Purdue.
The Huskers could cover that situation, though, when sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt got sick and couldn’t even make the trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, with the team, for two primary reasons: Bootle’s competency switching from corner to safety on the fly and redshirt freshman Braxton Clark’s readiness to step in and man a corner spot opposite Lamar Jackson for an entire game.
Even the alignment that Nebraska deploys — assuming it returns to Bootle and Jackson on the edges with Taylor-Britt and junior Marquel Dismuke at safety — against Wisconsin is patchwork to a degree since NU lost junior safety Deontai Williams to a season-ending injury in Week 1.
Travis Fisher’s secondary is going to be the focal point for most fans as the Huskers take on powerful Wisconsin on Saturday, but the group continues to take on more and more of its position coach’s mentality and continues to show more and more of the flexibility he demands. And that can only help during a critical stretch run.
“What it really looks like in our meetings if (Fisher) is talking to the safeties, then he is really talking to the corners, too,” Bootle said this week. “And if he is talking to the corners, then he is really talking to the safeties, too. We all learn the same stuff so that way we go out there able to execute. He could throw anybody from the corner position and throw them at safety in the game, and he should be able to go in and function and operate and keep the ball rolling.
“This isn’t anybody’s first time from a safety moving to corner in the middle of a game.”
Frost was adamant Monday that Bootle would return to corner unless NU had to have him at safety down the stretch. Even so, it sets up an interesting stretch run and what should be a highly competitive offseason, considering Jackson and reserve safety Eric Lee are the only seniors among those who see playing time.
That next layer is coming together, too. Fisher has three Florida standouts already verbally committed — Henry Gray (Miami), Ronald Delancy (Miami) and Tamon Lynum (Orlando), the latter two of whom will be in attendance this weekend — and has three four-star prospects on official visits this weekend in Kendall Dennis (Lakeland, Florida), Darion Green-Warren (Harbor City, Calif.) and Jaiden Francois (Homestead, Florida).
Perhaps no place on NU’s roster outside of quarterback has turned from a weakness to a strength during the Frost era as quickly as the secondary has. It’s further along than perhaps any other group and Fisher seems close to building the kind of depth that can foster heated competition and also withstand some level of the natural attrition that comes with playing in the Big Ten.
“There’s going to be a lot of competition at DB down the road,” Frost said.