Turnarounds can be slow, slogging work, but the Husker secondary continues to impress under Fisher

LINCOLN, Neb. — If head coach Scott Frost has his way for the rest of Nebraska’s season, junior Dicaprio Bootle will return to playing cornerback and won’t be needed at safety in extensive work again, as he was two weeks ago against Purdue.

The Huskers could cover that situation, though, when sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt got sick and couldn’t even make the trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, with the team, for two primary reasons: Bootle’s competency switching from corner to safety on the fly and redshirt freshman Braxton Clark’s readiness to step in and man a corner spot opposite Lamar Jackson for an entire game.

Even the alignment that Nebraska deploys — assuming it returns to Bootle and Jackson on the edges with Taylor-Britt and junior Marquel Dismuke at safety — against Wisconsin is patchwork to a degree since NU lost junior safety Deontai Williams to a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Travis Fisher’s secondary is going to be the focal point for most fans as the Huskers take on powerful Wisconsin on Saturday, but the group continues to take on more and more of its position coach’s mentality and continues to show more and more of the flexibility he demands. And that can only help during a critical stretch run.

