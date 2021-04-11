Twins fall after Mariners score eight unanswered runs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Seager wasn’t sure he got all of the ball in his final at-bat.

He did.

Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ comeback from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 Sunday.

Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth. The Mariners won a road series for the first time since Sept. 11-13, 2019, at Arizona.

“We don’t get back in that game unless we hit the ball over the fence,” manager Scott Servais said.

Byron Buxton continued his early season success with a homer, double and single and Luis Arraez had a pair of hits for the Twins.

The Mariners trailed 6-5 going into the ninth. Mitch Haniger and Ty France opened the inning with singles against Alex Colomé and Seager followed with his homer.