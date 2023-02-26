RAPID CITY -- Four boys from Southeast South Dakota earned third place finishes at the state wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Two other area wrestlers also won medals by placing eighth or higher.

Elk Point-Jefferson senior Ben Swatek (42-2) won a 3-2 decision over Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose in the Class B 160-pound third place match.

Swatek’s teammate, senior Gavin Jacobs (25-4) took third with a 4-3 decision over Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory in the 170-pound weight class.

A third Huskies wrestler, Noah McDermott (28-13), finished eighth after losing a 3-1 decision Mason Heath of Philip Area at 182 pounds.

Vermillion sophomore Michael Roob (34-9) won third place in Class A at 138 pounds with a sudden victory 3-1 decision over Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Dakota Valley sophomore Jackson Boonstra (36-8) finished sixth in Class A 145 pounds after losing a 2-0 decision to Chandler Carda of West Central.

In the girls state tournament, Yankton senior Nevaeh Leonard captured the state title at 142 pounds. The senior (36-2) won by tiebreaker over Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the championship match.