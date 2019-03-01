COLUMBUS, GA. – Morningside College’s men’s 200-yard freestyle quartet of junior Billy Salber, sophomore Brenndan Gorski, freshman Gage Dewsbury and junior Jake Kohorst headlined the second day of competition at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Championships Thursday.
Head coach Bryan Farris’ quartet clocked a 1:26.18, just off school record time, to take 11th overall and third in the consolation final and improve upon a No. 14 pre-meet seeding at the Columbus Aquatic Center. In that race, Kohorst’s meteoric junior campaign continued with a 20.5-second split, one of the fastest in school history. The final event of the evening saw the Mustangs back in consolation finals’ territory when Dewsbury, Kohorst and Salber partnered with senior Jack Weiss to end 13th overall and fifth in the race in the 400-yard medley.
Morningside's women’s team narrowly missed earning a spot in the 400-medley consolation, too. Sophomore Lauryn Baehr, juniors Jessyca Huff and Grace Nordquist and senior Veronica Mullen hit the wall in 4:13.76, improving their pre-meet seed time by over five seconds. They wound up 18th in the prelims, only two spots shy.