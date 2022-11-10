Two retired service members ready to help other veterans start new careers

“We work with individuals with significant barriers to employment,” Bryson said, adding that spouses are also eligible for this kind of assistance. Barriers may include age, disability, homelessness, low income, lack of civilian work experience and other factors.

“We’re definitely there for veterans that really need that extra help,” he said.

IowaWORKS can also refer veterans to programs such as Adult Basic Education, Vocational Rehabilitation or dislocated worker, if needed, Bryson said.

During his military career, Bryson served mainly as a customer service specialist, contributing to base morale, recreation and welfare and large-scale event planning and coordinating, according to his bio. He deployed to Prince Sultan Air Force Base, Saudi Arabia; Manas Air Base, Kyrgyzstan; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Sather Air Base, Iraq; and Talil Air Base, Iraq. He also completed assignments at Goodfellow AFB, San Angelo, Texas; Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Colorado; and U.S. Strategic Command, Nebraska.

Once he retired from the Air Force, Bryson worked as a sales executive, administrative coordinator and civilian employee at Stratcom. He decided to stay in Council Bluffs with his wife, Kim, daughters Katie, Amanda and Billie and Newfoundland puppy Chocolate.

After retiring from the Army, Honeycutt worked as a canine officer at a prison before transferring into investigations. After 10 years, he joined the Kansas State University Police Department as the director of security at K-State-Salina. After that, he returned to Iowa to be closer to family. He and his wife, Kris, have two adult sons.