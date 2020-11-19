Tyrese Haliburton selected 12th in NBA Draft by Sacramento Kings

AMES — Former Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton had a pretty standard start to his day.

It began with breakfast — donuts and chocolate milk. As the day went on, it became more and more surreal.

Friends and family began showing up and he took pictures with them, he did an interview with GQ and then he walked in circles the rest of the day, “It felt like 100,000,000 years,” Haliburton said.

Finally, on Wednesday night in the NBA Draft, Haliburton became the Cyclones’ first, first-round pick in the NBA Draft since 2012 when Royce White was selected 16th overall.

He was picked by the Sacremento Kings with the 12th overall pick. Haliburton was Iowa State’s first lottery pick since Marcus Fizer was selected fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2000.

“I was able to help him prepare for this draft process and in my 25 years working in the NBA, he is the best interview that I’ve ever gone on,” former NBA front office executive Bobby Marks said on ESPN. “He has a high basketball IQ, he’s a great kid and Sacramento just got a steal. This kid is going to be in the league for 15 years.

“Congrats to Tyrese and congrats to the Sacramento Kings because right now they are the winners of the draft.”