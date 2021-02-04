Tyson launches career development program for frontline workers

DAKOTA CITY -- Frontline workers at Tyson Foods will receive job skills training and workforce certifications at no cost to themselves as part of an initiative the meat company announced Thursday.
The in-plant career development program, called Upward Pathways, will be tested at 10 of the company’s locations, including the 4,500-employee beef plant in Dakota City.
Tyson will partner with adult education providers and community colleges to establish a standardized promotional pathway for its employees. At the Dakota City plant, workers will attend classes through Northeast Community College beginning in May.
Due to the pandemic, classes will take place online initially, then move to the plant or Northeast's campus in South Sioux City, depending on conditions, a company spokesperson said.
Classes are currently available to workers at the company’s Council Bluffs, Iowa, case-ready beef and pork facility and will be implemented at the other locations throughout this year.
Completion of Upward Pathways curriculum will culminate in a Tyson-branded credential that recognizes the skills gained by workers and signals readiness for advancement within the company. Industry recognized workforce certifications focusing on safety training and other core curriculum will also be offered.
Additional areas of focus include digital fluency and soft skills training, such as time management and leadership skills.
“Our team members are the most important part of our business, and we view it as our responsibility to provide opportunities to grow and thrive in their careers,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods.
Upward Pathways will be led by Anson Green, who joined Tyson Foods in 2020 after seven years serving as the state director for Adult Education and Literacy for the state of Texas.
“The goal of Upward Pathways is to identify and grow the untapped talent in our frontline workforce,” said Green. “The program represents a strategic effort to bolster career advancement efforts by maximizing the expertise, loyalty, and powerful diversity of our frontline workers."
Upward Pathways complements the company’s Upward Academy program, which focuses on supporting and helping stabilize the lives of workers through the development of general life-skills such as English as a Second Language, citizenship, high school completion, digital and financial literacy. Upward Academy is currently in use located across 59 Tyson plant sites and continues to grow.