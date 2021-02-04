Tyson launches career development program for frontline workers

DAKOTA CITY -- Frontline workers at Tyson Foods will receive job skills training and workforce certifications at no cost to themselves as part of an initiative the meat company announced Thursday.

The in-plant career development program, called Upward Pathways, will be tested at 10 of the company’s locations, including the 4,500-employee beef plant in Dakota City.

Tyson will partner with adult education providers and community colleges to establish a standardized promotional pathway for its employees. At the Dakota City plant, workers will attend classes through Northeast Community College beginning in May.

Due to the pandemic, classes will take place online initially, then move to the plant or Northeast's campus in South Sioux City, depending on conditions, a company spokesperson said.

Classes are currently available to workers at the company’s Council Bluffs, Iowa, case-ready beef and pork facility and will be implemented at the other locations throughout this year.