U.S. TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS: Sioux City North supports Biya Simbassa during 10,000-meter run

SIOUX CITY — While Biya Simbassa was running at the U.S. track and field Olympic Trials on Friday night, runners from his alma mater were cheering him on.
Simbassa, a North High School grad, finished seventh in the 10,000-meter finals with a time of 27 minutes, 59.94 seconds late Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.
Simbassa was one of 24 Americans aiming for a spot in the Olympics, which are later this summer in Tokyo. Simbassa came close to clinching one of those spots.
Simbassa started out in the back of the pack during the first 5,600 meters, back around the 12th position on average.
The North-turned-University of Oklahoma runner then started to make his kick at the 6K mark.
Simbassa picked up six spots on the 15th lap, and he saw himself in seventh.
He then spent the next three laps in sixth place, and then dropped down to ninth at the 8,000-meter mark.
Simbassa eventually got back up to fifth, and hung out there for the next three laps.
When the bell rang for the final lap at Hayward Field, Simbassa was in second place. He was one lap away from getting to go to Tokyo.
Simbassa’s final lap ended up being his fastest on the night — at 59 seconds flat — but there were other runners who had faster kicks.
Woody Kincaid, of Bowerman Track Club, ended up winning the race and he had the fastest final lap. Kincaid had a final lap of 53.4 seconds.
Simbassa finished up in seventh place with a time he hadn’t gotten to this track and field season.
North rising senior Will Lohr watched Simbassa run his race Friday night, and it gave him some inspiration that maybe he can run on a stage like that someday.
“I think we're able to see what he’s able to do and at one point, he was in similar shoes we were in,” Lohr said. “He happened to go to North, and it just makes that dream of running in high level meets not impossible.
“Biya provides somebody we can rally around,” Lohr added.
Lohr was a member of the 2019 Class 4A state cross country championship team as well as a state qualifier at this year’s track and field meet. Drake Stadium is a prestigious oval to run on, but there’s optimism that he can run at a place like Hayward.
Simbassa has been a fan of the North running program, and even offered them some advice earlier in the year.
Simbassa joined the Stars on a Zoom call before the state cross country meet, offering them encouragement and advice before the Oct. 30 meet in Fort Dodge.
“It gave us a confidence boost,” Lohr said. “It was just something that was really cool. It did play a part in toning us down and gave us some confidence. It was cool that he was rooting for us.”
Lohr admitted there were nerves before and in the first few minutes of the video chat, knowing that he and his teammates were speaking with one of the most successful runners in the program’s history.
Phelps places 21st in discus
Kiana Phelps was one of two Iowa girls who threw in the women’s discus competition, and she was happy to have been there.
She tried to take in the moment for as long as she could, even when the competition ended.
Phelps ,a Kingsley-Pierson High School graduate, placed 21st with a throw of 175 feet, 6 inches. That throw came on her first attempt.
She scratched on her second throw, then recorded a throw of 174-11 on her final throw in an Oregon uniform.
To qualify, Phelps would have needed a throw of 208 feet.
"That's a pretty tall order," Phelps said. "I threw decent. It's hard to (throw a) PR three meets in a row. I was happy to be at the Trials. It’s definitely the biggest thing that I’ve ever accomplished It was super cool to have competed with the big dogs."
Phelps qualified for the trials by throwing 192-8 last week in a California meet on a last chance.
“It’s insane that things had a funny way of working itself out,” Phelps said. “In the end, I reached all my goals, which is insane. It’s crazy how life works like that.”
Phelps will never forget how her journey to the trials happened, which included winning three regular-season outdoor meets, but she missed the cut for the NCAA Division I outdoor meet.
Hence why she had to find a meet to qualify for the Trials.
“There were so many times where I could have given up and hung it up,” Phelps said. “If I would have, I would have been so, so close. I never would have known. I was sitting around (after regionals), and the mantra that my family always has, ‘If you do your best, that’s good enough.
“They kept telling me that I did everything I possibly could to reach my goals, and that wasn’t true. That’s when I got crazy and flew by myself to California. It pays off. I am persistent.”
Phelps edged Clinton native Sydney Laufenberg, who placed 23rd. Her best throw was 172 feet, as she was representing Illinois State.
South Dakota's Ethan Bray and Chris Nilsen (who was actually represnting Nike) competed in the pole vault, and that ended after The Journal's press time.