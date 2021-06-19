U.S. TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS: Sioux City North supports Biya Simbassa during 10,000-meter run

Woody Kincaid, of Bowerman Track Club, ended up winning the race and he had the fastest final lap. Kincaid had a final lap of 53.4 seconds.

Simbassa finished up in seventh place with a time he hadn’t gotten to this track and field season.

North rising senior Will Lohr watched Simbassa run his race Friday night, and it gave him some inspiration that maybe he can run on a stage like that someday.

“I think we're able to see what he’s able to do and at one point, he was in similar shoes we were in,” Lohr said. “He happened to go to North, and it just makes that dream of running in high level meets not impossible.

“Biya provides somebody we can rally around,” Lohr added.

Lohr was a member of the 2019 Class 4A state cross country championship team as well as a state qualifier at this year’s track and field meet. Drake Stadium is a prestigious oval to run on, but there’s optimism that he can run at a place like Hayward.

Simbassa has been a fan of the North running program, and even offered them some advice earlier in the year.

Simbassa joined the Stars on a Zoom call before the state cross country meet, offering them encouragement and advice before the Oct. 30 meet in Fort Dodge.