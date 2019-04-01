CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Objective number one for the Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley through the first three spring practices for the Panthers was to get everybody on the same page.
When Monday's 2 1/2 hour practice finished, Farley was pleased on that point.
With one-fifth of UNI's spring practices completed, Farley is most pleased with the chemistry of his coaching staff and the on-field coaching that has taken place, especially with three new faces on the staff -- offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, quarterbacks coach Justin Roper and wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte.
"I told our staff today that our Saturday practice was about as well coached as far as on the field guys getting to where they belonged and coaching on the run," Farley said. "That is as about as we have done in years. They get around, have a lot of energy, get to the point of attack so they can get their points made, get out of the way so we don't slow practice down."
The next step is to get more physical. Monday was the first day the Panthers went in full pads.
"The next three we actually have to get more physical with the practices", Farley said. "Go to what I would call Thud practice where it is live to the hit and there is a collision, but you don't take it to the ground ... more of a high speed, full speed drill with the exception to taking it to the ground."
Senior all-conference tight end Briley Moore said progress is really starting to be more visible over the first two practices."
"We have a great group of leaders on this team," Moore said . "I think the guys in leadership position of pulling the younger guys along, pulling them up to par so we can have efficient practices.
"We got to continue to clean up the little things, keep striving and keep working as a team."
LIGHT AT RUNNING BACK: With senior Trevor Allen out rehabbing an injury, the Panthers had just two available running backs for the entire practice Monday -- Sam Schnee and Aaron Graham, who had to leave early.
"Class. That is why we have been going so early is because Monday and Wednesdays are tough on running backs," Farley said. "Aaron (Graham) had to go because he TV spot he had to do tonight because he is in broadcasting, and Alphonso Soko has a class every afternoon."
In addition to Allen being out, Tyler Hoosman, who saw significant reps down the stretch last season is nursing a sore hamstring.
ON THE MOVE: Two players have switched sides of the ball, and one of them is Bettendorf's Suni Lane, who is back at receiver.
Lane, a junior to be, has bounced between safety and wide receiver the past two seasons after beginning his career and starting a couple of games at safety as a true freshman.
"This is a chance to see how he performs on offense and we will see how it works out, and right now it is working out well," Farley said of Lane. "He's been effective. He may play both. He would not be the first to play both."
The other notable switch was red-shirt freshman Trevon Alexander has been moved from running back to outside linebacker.
"Trevon we put him at linebacker, really trying to find out particularly where everyone fits the best positionally."