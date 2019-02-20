SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The UNI men’s basketball team took on the league leader Missouri State, on Wednesday night, defeating the Bears 63-43 behind a 46 point second half.
The Panthers lead the first half for just under 17 minutes before the Bears took over with under a minute to go in the half. The Panthers were unable to hold off the Bears in the final minute and trailed the Bears 17-19 at halftime in the lowest scoring first half of the season for the Panthers.
Isaiah Brown and Wyatt Lohaus led the Panthers with seven points apiece in the low scoring opening half. Collectively the Panther shot just 26.1 percent from the field and committed eight turnovers.
The Panthers managed to pull ahead in the second half sparked by a 22 point performance by Wyatt Lohaus. The Panthers finished with 46 second half points while holding the Bears to just 24.
Four Panthers finished in double digit point totals led by Lohaus with 22 points going 9 of 15 from the field and made four of his seven free throw attempts. Isaiah Brown continued to play well, finishing with 15 points while hauling in six rebounds. Spencer Haldeman added 12 points making seven of his eight free throw attempts.
Trae Berhow led the Panthers with nine rebounds while freshman AJ Green led the Panthers with three steals and two assists while Like McDonnell recorded a team high four assists.
The Panthers now move to 13-15 overall and 8-7 in the MVC and will be back in the McLeod Center on Saturday taking on the Crusaders of Valparaiso. Saturday’s game will tip off in the McLeod Center at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN3.