EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The UNI Panthers women's basketball team didn't allow a made field goal until 8:02 left in the second quarter and built a 24-1 lead in the process. The fast start and stifling defense led UNI to a 74-46 road win over Evansville Friday.
The Panthers went up 16-0 before the Aces even got on the scoreboard with a free throw with 3:47 left in the first quarter. UNI added three more buckets to build a 22-1 lead after the first quarter.
They added another bucket to extend the lead to 24-1 before Evansville hit two more free throws before finally hitting a layup with 8:02 to play.
The Aces outscored UNI 16-15 in the second frame, but still trailed 37-17 at the break. UNI extended outscored Evansville by seven in the third quarter and one in the fourth to cruise to the 28-point win.
Abby Gerrits came off of the bench to score a game-high 11 points and Karli Rucker added 10 in just 26 minutes on the court three other Panthers scored nine. Ten UNI plays saw 10 or more minutes on the court.
The Panthers gave up a season-low eight turnovers and had just three entering the fourth quarter. Evansville, on the other hand, had 18 which led to 21 points. The Panthers dominated inside, outscoring the Aces 36-18 in the paint.
The win moves UNI to 11-7 on the year and 4-2 in MVC play. Evansville is now 0-7 in league and 2-16 overall.
Nicole Kroeger picked up the start Friday, her first of the season and had a career-high eight assists, doubling her previous best of four against Illinois State last season.
The Panthers had the fewest turnovers (eight) since last year's home game against Bradley when UNI gave up nine. Last season's low turnovers (3) also came at Evansville.
Gerrits scored double digits for the second game in a row. It is the first time since the first two games of the season that she scored double digits in back-to-back games.
The Panthers notched 18 assists on 26 made shots. The mark is the highest for UNI in MVC play this season.
Alyssa Iverson played 11 minutes and scored nine points for the first points of her Panther career. She was 2-3 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line.
The Panthers continue the Indiana swing with a game against Indiana State Sunday at 1 p.m. in Terre Haute, Ind. The Sycamores are 9-9 on the year and 3-4 in MVC play after losing a heartbreaker to Drake 70-68 Friday night.